Disruption to Peterborough rail services due to engineering works

Rail services in Peterborough will be disrupted this weekend (November 16 and 17) due to engineering works.

Works are taking place between Doncaster and Peterborough from 1pm on Saturday until noon on Sunday, closing all lines.

Grand Central

Trains will operate to an amended timetable and will be diverted via Lincoln, extending journey times.

Hull Trains

Trains will operate to an amended timetable and will be diverted via Lincoln, extending journey times.

LNER

From 1pm on Saturday and until noon on Sunday LNER will be running an hourly service between London King’s Cross and Newcastle/Scotland, and one service every alternate hour between London King#s Cross and Leeds diverted via Lincoln.

Journey times will be extended by up to an hour and a half. Other services will start and terminate at Doncaster.

Rail replacement buses will be provided between Grantham, Newark and Retford.

East Midlands Railway services between Liverpool Lime Street and Norwich will also see trains between Nottingham and Norwich diverted via Oakham and not calling at Grantham.

Passengers should check train times in advance before travelling.