Disruption to last all weekend for Peterborough bus service due to sink hole

Disruption is continuing on a bus service in Peterborough due to a sink hole.
The 31 which runs from Queensgate Shopping Centre through Whittlesey in unable to serve Ramsey Mereside or Ramsey Forty Foot due to a sink hole closing the road.
The closure began on Wednesday and will now continue all weekend, Stagecoach East has confirmed, with a diversion around Ramsey St Mary’s.
The bus company said there will be delays for passengers and that it apologised for the disruption.