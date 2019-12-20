Disruption to last all weekend for Peterborough bus service due to sink hole

Disruption is continuing on a bus service in Peterborough due to a sink hole.

The 31 which runs from Queensgate Shopping Centre through Whittlesey in unable to serve Ramsey Mereside or Ramsey Forty Foot due to a sink hole closing the road.

A Stagecoach bus in Peterborough

The closure began on Wednesday and will now continue all weekend, Stagecoach East has confirmed, with a diversion around Ramsey St Mary’s.

The bus company said there will be delays for passengers and that it apologised for the disruption.