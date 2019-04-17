Disruption for Peterborough passengers on East Coast Main Line due to planned works

Passengers using the East Coast Main Line which goes from Scotland to London King’s Cross, through Peterborough, are being advised to plan ahead as services will be affected during July 13-14 and August bank holiday (August 24-25).

Outside King’s Cross station work is underway to re-lay 1.5 miles of track and increase the number of tracks into the station from four to six by reopening a disused route through a railway tunnel.

Peterborough Station

The project will also upgrade the signalling system and overhead line equipment.

During the July weekend Network Rail engineers will remove old signalling cables from the disused railway tunnel in preparation for laying new track, which will take place later this year.

During this work the signalling which controls train movements will be out of service on some of the platforms which means a reduced service will run.

A dedicated website giving the most up-to-date passenger information has been developed. This can be found at http://eastcoastupgrade.co.uk/.

The work is part of the East Coast Main Line Upgrade which, once complete, will enable two more long distance trains to run each hour and reduce journey times.

During the August bank holiday weekend work will take place at various sites between Peterborough and King’s Cross and a complex track layout at Newark will be renewed.

This will result in significant disruption affecting the full length of the East Coast Main Line. The train operators who serve London on the route are advising passengers not to travel on August 24 and 25.

Work at Newark will continue on Bank Holiday Monday with a reduced train service running.

Rob McIntosh, route managing director at Network Rail, said: “This is a once in a generation opportunity to transform rail travel for the millions of people who use the East Coast Main Line every year.

“A project on this scale does inevitably bring disruption and we would like to reassure passengers that we are doing all we can to keep this to a minimum; this includes working incredibly closely with train operators to keep passengers informed of the changes to services.

“Once completed, the East Coast Main Line Upgrade will ensure that we can continue to meet the needs of the communities and economies that our railway serves.”

LNER safety and operations director Warrick Dent said: “Our new Azuma trains will be introduced from next month, and with new trains we need new infrastructure. Therefore by upgrading the approach to King’s Cross we will unlock the full journey benefits of the fleet – delivering more trains and quicker journeys.

“We are working closely with Network Rail and the other operators to ensure that our customers are inconvenienced as little as possible throughout this key route upgrade.”