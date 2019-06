Motorists are being told to expect delays after a road collision the A47 at Thorney,

Delays are between the A141 March Road and B1167 New Cut.

Police accident sign

Traffic is able to pass slowly, according to the AA.

Highways England is urging motorists to be patient.

Cambridgeshire police said a woman has been injured but details of her injuries remain unclear at this stage.

Police were called to the incident at 1.45pm.

A spokesman said at least two vehicles were involved and that ambulance crews have attended.