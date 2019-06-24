Delays on A14 after collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up There are delays on the A14 in the Huntingdonshire area after a road collision. Delays are eastbound between Godmanchester and StIves with one lane of two closed. Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for their journey. Traffic news Delays for Peterborough rail passengers after person hit by train