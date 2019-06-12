Delays on A14 after Alconbury roundabout accident Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Motorists are facing delays on the A14 after an accident. Ermine Street is blocked from Swynford Road to the A14 Junction 13 (The Stukeleys) after an accident on the roundabout. The AA is reporting long delays in the area. Police accident sign Peterborough roads to be closed for roadworks