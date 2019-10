Motorists are facing delays after a car hit a lamppost,

The incident happened in Whittlesey Road, between the King’s Dyke Level Crossing and the turning towards Pondersbridge.

The emergency services in Whittlesey Road

It is not clear if any other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Police and the ambulance service are at the scene and traffic is down to a single lane.

No information on injuries is available at this time.