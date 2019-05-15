Davids Lane in Werrington closed after serious collision

Davids Lane in Werrington has been closed after a serious collision.

The road is closed between Gascgoine and Hodgson Avenue.

The emergency services at Davids Lane. Photo: Terry Harris

Police were called at 1.03pm and officers are on the scene.

There were five police cars and two ambulance crews at the scene.

William Law CofE Primary School has messaged parents to say: “We have been notified by the police of an accident within the area. They have requested that there is minimal foot traffic and access to the school will be via Davids Lane (Tesco Roundabout). Davids Lane between Gascoigne and Hodgson Avenue is closed. “Please do not call the school office to notify us. Teachers have been notified that there may be a slight delay in you collecting your child.”

More information as we have it.