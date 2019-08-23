Cromwell Road and other Peterborough road closures revealed

Have your say

New road closures in Peterborough due to roadworks have been announced.

Motorists will be unable to drive on Cromwell Road between Bright Street and Russell Street between Tuesday, August 27 and August 29.

Tallington Road in Bainton will also be closed between the B1443 and Church Road, Tallington, between Wednesday, August 28 and August 30.

Moreover, Newark Avenue will closed between Eastfield Road and Eastern Avenue. Closure dates will be confirmed on site, but it is anticipated that the works will take place on two Sundays - September 1 and 8.