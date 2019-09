A lane has been closed on the A1 following a road collision.

The crash was on the A43 slip road heading onto the A1 northbound at Wothorpe.

Traffic news

Cambridgeshire police said: “As a result we have had to close lane one of the A1 northbound at that junction. Please be mindful when approaching on the A1 and A43.”

According to the AA there are long queues all the way back to Wansford.