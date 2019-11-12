Cost of widening Oundle Road in Peterborough set to increase by £800,000

The estimated cost of widening the Oundle Road in Peterborough is set to increase by half, to £2.3 million.

The project was originally forecast to cost £1.5 million, but the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority said that “following detailed design and development” the “final cost estimate” is now £2,293 million.

Lynch Wood

Peterborough City Council has requested a further £795,000 from the mayoral body for the scheme to meet the increase.

The combined authority’s transport and infrastructure committee gave its approval for the additional funding last Thursday, but it will also need to be approved by the board.

The plans for the road will add an additional lane eastbound from the A1 slip road to Lynch Wood.

A combined authority report says: “The primary reason for the increase in cost is the requirement, following a road safety audit, for the construction of an access road and the utility diversion associated with this which was not previously identified during earlier stages of design.”

It adds: “Through the construction and implementation of this scheme it is expected that 2,000 new jobs will be unlocked.”

Ben Hatton, Local Democracy Reporting Service