City centre delays likely after crash near Boongate roundabout

Delays are expected coming into the city centre following a crash not far from the Boongate roundabout. The collision was at around 7am heading towards St John's Street. The emergency services at the scene. Photo: Cambridgeshire police Police and the ambulance service are at the scene. A police spokesperson said: "Please approach with caution."