City centre delays likely after crash near Boongate roundabout

Delays are expected coming into the city centre following a crash not far from the Boongate roundabout.

The collision was at around 7am heading towards St John’s Street.

The emergency services at the scene. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Police and the ambulance service are at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Please approach with caution.”