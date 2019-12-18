Christmas 2019 train times: timetables in Peterborough over Christmas and the New Year

The festive season can see Peterborough's public transport system under more strain than ever before, as people travel to and from the residences of their loved ones.

But rail workers need a Christmas break too, and often timetables are amended around the holidays to reflect a shorter number of staff on the tracks.

That can have an affect on your travel plans. But fear not, we've brought together every rail company operating in and out of Peterborough, and given you a run down of their plans for the weeks ahead.

Christmas Eve

CrossCountry - Normal service until mid-afternoon. A 20:00 shutdown of train operations will commence, and last trains will be earlier than normal.

East Midlands Railway - An amended timetable will be in place from early afternoon on all routes, affecting evening train services.

Greater Anglia - All Greater Anglia train services (excluding Stansted Express services) will finish earlier than normal on Christmas Eve. The last services will finish by around 22:00. Stansted Express services will continue until around midnight.

LNER - Trains will stop running earlier than normal. The following trains WILL NOT RUN: 18:30 & 19:00 London Kings Cross to Edinburgh, 19:36 Edinburgh to London Kings Cross, 19.45 & 20.45 Leeds to King’s Cross, 20:00 London Kings Cross to Sunderland, 20:03, 20:33, 21:33 & 23:33 London Kings Cross to Leeds, 20:25 Lincoln to London Kings Cross, 21:00 & 22:00 London Kings Cross to Newcastle, and 23:00 London Kings Cross to York.

Thameslink - A normal timetable will operate until 13:00. From 13:00 a reduced service will operate with last trains running earlier than normal.

Christmas Day

CrossCountry - No service.

East Midlands Railway - No service.

Greater Anglia - No service.

LNER - No service.

Thameslink - No service.

Boxing Day

CrossCountry - No service.

East Midlands Railway - No service.

Greater Anglia - No Greater Anglia train services will operate on Boxing Day, except Stansted Express services.

LNER - No service.

Thameslink - No service.

Friday 27 December

CrossCountry - Trains will commence service from approximately 08:00.

East Midlands Railway - An amended timetable will operate on most routes until approximately 10:00.

LNER - Until 13:00 engineering work is taking place in the London Kings Cross area. Before 13:00, LNER will run a reduced service of four trains per hour to / from London Kings Cross. Services that usually run between London Kings Cross and Harrogate will be amended to run between London Kings Cross and Leeds only. Customers should use Northern buses / trains between Leeds and Harrogate.

Thameslink - An amended service will operate.

Saturday 28 December

LNER - Services that usually run between London Kings Cross and Harrogate will be amended to run between London Kings Cross and Leeds only. Customers should use Northern buses / trains between Leeds and Harrogate. After 20:00 trains will be diverted between Doncaster and Peterborough via Lincoln because of engineering work.

Thameslink - A Saturday timetable will operate. Late night services between Stevenage and Letchworth Garden City / Peterborough are affected by engineering works into early Sunday morning with replacement buses running.

Sunday 29 December

LNER - Services that usually run between London Kings Cross and Harrogate will be amended to run between London Kings Cross and Leeds only. Customers should use Northern buses / trains between Leeds and Harrogate. The 08:05 Leeds to London Kings Cross service will be diverted between Doncaster and Newark North Gate because of engineering work.

Thameslink - Sunday timetable will operate. Buses replace trains between Stevenage and Letchworth Garden City / Peterborough until 08:20.

Monday 30 December

Thameslink - An amended timetable will operate.

New Year's Eve

LNER - In the evening, services will finish earlier than a normal weekday with last trains being cancelled and other services terminating short of their normal destinations.

Thameslink - An amended timetable will operate.

New Year's Day

East Midlands Railway - An amended timetable will operate on all routes.

LNER - In the morning, services will start up later than a normal weekday. Some services will be cancelled and others will start up from other stations.

Thameslink - Sunday timetable will operate.

