Christmas 2019 bus times: timetables in Peterborough over Christmas and the New Year

The festive season can see Peterborough's public transport system under more strain than ever before, as people travel to and from the residences of their loved ones.

Bus services can be under even more pressure, as people make short trips in the days following Christmas to make the most of the Boxing Day sales.

(Photo: Peterborough City Council)

But bus drivers and staff need their Christmas holidays too, and often timetables are amended to reflect a shorter number of staff behind the wheel.

That can have an affect on your travel plans. But fear not, we've brought together the key Christmas information from all of the major players in the Peterborough area, to help you plan your festive travel itinerary as effectively as possible.

Monday 23 December

Note: Click on the name of an operator to be taken to their Christmas timetables

Delaine Buses - Normal Monday service.

First - Normal weekday service.

Stagecoach - Saturday service.

Christmas Eve

Delaine Buses - Saturday service until 4.30pm (101 and 102). Saturday service (201 and 202). Normal Tuesday service (203 and 302).

First - Saturday service with last buses at around 7pm.

Stagecoach - Saturday service with some services finishing early.

Christmas Day

Delaine Buses - No service.

First - No service.

Stagecoach - No service.

Boxing Day

Delaine Buses - No service.

First - No service.​

Stagecoach - No service.

Friday 27 December

Delaine Buses - Saturday service (101, 102, 201, and 202). Normal Friday service (103).

First - Saturday service.​

Stagecoach - Saturday service.​

Saturday 28 December

Delaine Buses - Normal Saturday service.

First - Saturday service.​

Stagecoach - Saturday service.​

Sunday 29 December

Delaine Buses - Normal Sunday service.

First - Sunday service.​

Stagecoach - Sunday service.​

Monday 30 December

Delaine Buses - Saturday service (101, 102, 201, and 202). Normal Friday service (103).

First - Saturday service.​

Stagecoach - Saturday service.​

New Year's Eve

Delaine Buses - Saturday service until 4.30pm (101 and 102). Saturday service (201 and 202). Normal Tuesday service (203 and 302).

First - Saturday service with last buses at around 7pm.

Stagecoach - Saturday service with services finishing early

New Year's Day

Delaine Buses - No service.

First - No service.​

Stagecoach - No service.