Car suspended on Bourges Boulevard roundabout after lamppost crash

Motorists enjoying their Sunday were in for a shock if they passed Bourges Boulevard by the roundabout next to Waitrose.

A car had not only crashed into a lamppost on the roundabout shortly before 7pm but could be seen for hours suspended in the air.

The car suspended on the roundabout. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Police said two people inside the green Nissan Micra had left the scene before the car could be recovered three hours later.

The road was closed while recovery took place before reopening at 9.05pm.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called at about 6.50pm yesterday (Sunday, June 16) to reports of a green Nissan Micra which had crashed into a lamppost on the roundabout joining Bright Street and Bourges Boulevard.

“Two men, believed to be the driver and a passenger of the car, left the scene before the vehicle was recovered at just after 9.40pm.”

Recovery taking place. Photo: Nick Larkin