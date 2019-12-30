Car catches fire on A1M near Peterborough

A car caught fire on the A1M.
The vehicle was on fire on the hard shoulder southbound near Sawtry.
The AA was reporting traffic building in the area.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a car on fire on the A1 near Alconbury. Crews from Sawtry, Huntingdon and St Neots attended the incident.
“Firefighters arrived to find a car on fire on the southbound carriageway hard shoulder. They extinguished the fire and returned to their stations by 3pm.
“The cause of the fire was accidental.”