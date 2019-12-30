Car catches fire on A1M near Peterborough

A car caught fire on the A1M.

The vehicle was on fire on the hard shoulder southbound near Sawtry.

The AA was reporting traffic building in the area.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a car on fire on the A1 near Alconbury. Crews from Sawtry, Huntingdon and St Neots attended the incident.

“Firefighters arrived to find a car on fire on the southbound carriageway hard shoulder. They extinguished the fire and returned to their stations by 3pm.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”

The car on fire on the A14. Photo: D Chobbs