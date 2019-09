Have your say

Rail passengers on the East Coast Main Line are facing lengthy delays this afternoon (Wednesday).

Damage to the overhead electric wires in the Grantham area is resulting in disruption to trains running through Peterborough, including to and from London King’s Cross.

Peterborough Station

LNER, which operates the line, said: “Trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 4.15pm.”