Services have been cancelled in Peterborough after a person was hit by a train on the East Coast Main Line.

The person was hit between Wakefield and Doncaster earlier this morning (Thursday).

LNER, which runs the route, said: “All lines are currently blocked while emergency services deal with this.”

A number of services are currently being cancelled or diverted.

The latest travel information can be found on the LNER website: https://www.lner.co.uk/.