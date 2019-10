Buses will not be stopping on Bourges Boulevard due to severe congestion.

Delaine Buses said the 101, 102 and 201 will not call at the northbound bus stop today (Wednesday) until further notice due to “severe traffic congestion and delays of up to 30 minutes”.

The congestion is due to roadworks by the Rhubarb Bridge roundabout where the bridge is being repaired, an extra lane of traffic is being installed and pedestrian crossings are being put in at the slip roads.