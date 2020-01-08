Buses diverting from Star Road in Peterborough after person suffers medical episode

Buses are avoiding Star Road in Peterborough after a person suffered a medical episode.

There are few details at the moment but police and ambulance personnel are currently at the scene.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said the force was called out at 3.55pm, but further information is not available at this time.

Stagecoach East said: “Buses will divert via Eastfield Road, Padholme Road, Saxon Road in both directions until Star Road re-opens. Sincere apologies to our customers.”

The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for further information.