Bus and car collision in Peterborough closes road

A collision between a car and bus has closed Coneygree Road in Stanground. Cambridgeshire police said they were called about the incident at 12.46pm today (Saturday). Police road closed sign A spokeswoman said there are minor injuries and the road is currently blocked. Police are at the scene at this time (1.45pm).