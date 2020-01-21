B1095 in Peterborough to be closed day and night for four weeks as works progress

The B1095 is to be closed in and around Peterborough for four weeks as works progress on ending a notorious bottleneck.

The road will be closed all day every day from the junction with the A605 Whittlesey Road, beginning on Monday, February 17, with traffic diverted through Farcet.

Recent roadworks on the A605 near the B1095 junction

This is due to a scheme to install a designated lane to turn right on the A605 towards Pondersbridge.

Currently, traffic builds up on the roundabout just before the turning and all the way back into Stanground due to vehicles waiting to turn off the A605, but the new lane will allow drivers to pass by.

Congestion is also worse when flooding closes North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey, forcing more motorists to head through Stanground.

The four week closure from February 17 is to allow for exploratory investigations by Cadent Gas so it can assess how long it will need for its works when the road is dug up.

During the upcoming closure the Green Wheel footpath from Stanground to Farcet along the River Nene (including the footbridge at Horsey Toll) will also be fully closed.

The main construction is due to begin this autumn with an absolute deadline of March 2021 for all works to be finished.

A Peterborough City Council spokeswoman said the final design works are still being finalised. She added: “Once this is done a detailed programme of works can be shared.”

The scheme will cost around £5 million. Of that £2.8 million has come from the Department for Transport after a successful bid from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

The rest of the money is being put up by the city council.