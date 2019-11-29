B1040 between Whittlesey and Thorney closed due to damage from overturned lorry

Have your say

The B1040 between Whittlesey and Thorney has been closed due to damage from an overturned lorry.

The lorry overturned yesterday (Thursday) with the road being closed for approximately four hours as a result.

The overturned lorry. Photo: Peterborough City Council

It is now being closed until 3.30pm today so the verge can be fixed.

Motorists travelling between Peterborough and Whittlesey are already being affected by North Bank being shut due to a flood warning from the Environment Agency.

