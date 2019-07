Have your say

The B1040 between Whittlesey and Pondersbridge is to be closed 24/7 for three weeks.

The resurfacing works on Ramsey Road begin on Monday, August 12.

Cambridgeshire County Council said the road surface has deteriorated and become uneven due to peat and other underlying ground conditions.

Works will also include verge and sign maintenance.

A diversion will be in place.

Further information can be found on the Cambridgeshire County Council website.