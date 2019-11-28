Authority approves extra £795,000 to widen busy Peterborough road

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has approved an addition £795,000 to widen part of Oundle Road in Peterborough.

The project was originally forecast to cost £1.5 million, but “following detailed design and development” the “final cost estimate” is now £2,293,000.

The Combined Authority approved the additional money unanimously at its board meeting yesterday (November 27).

The plans will add an additional lane eastbound between the A1 and Lynch Wood.

The work is due to be completed next year.

A combined authority report to its transport and infrastructure committee on November 7 said: “The primary reason for the increase in cost is the requirement, following a road safety audit, for the construction of an access road and the utility diversion associated with this which was not previously identified during earlier stages of design.”

It adds: “Through the construction and implementation of this scheme it is expected that 2,000 new jobs will be unlocked.”