Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Bourne.

It happened on the A15, South Street, near to the car wash, at around 3pm on Friday, November 1. It involved a blue Kawasaki motorbike and a silver Mercedes GLC car.

Police news

Minor injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting the reference 254 of November 1, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference number and date in the subject box.