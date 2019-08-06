Anglian Water to pay for damage to Peterborough properties from burst water main as traffic disruption continues

Anglian Water has offered to foot the bill for any damage caused as a result of a burst water main in London Road, Fletton.

Garages and driveways flooded this afternoon, with some people trapped inside their homes, while patients have also struggled to get to and from London Road Dental Practice. The burst water main was near the cul-de-sac of Charnwood Close, which has been flooded as a result. Motorists have been delayed as a result of the burst water main and two-way traffic lights are currently in operation while repairs are made. An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are currently working to repair a burst water main on London Road in Peterborough. No homes are off water, but unfortunately a small number of nearby garages and driveways have been flooded. We’re really sorry for any inconvenience this has caused - our teams are already on site helping the residents that have been affected and a clean-up will be underway shortly. We know how upsetting flooding can be and we’ll foot the bill for any damage caused and work to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Two-way traffic lights are currently in place to allow our teams to make the necessary repairs. We anticipate the repair to the pipe to be completed tonight with work to continue over the next few days to make the necessary repairs to the road surface. We’d like to thank local residents for their patience while we complete this vital work.”

