Anger over ‘dangerous’ footpath by A47 in Peterborough

An overgrown footpath next to the A47 is unsafe and needs tackling immediately, according to a fed-up resident.

Les Lazell said the foot and cycle path alongside the A47 between Eye and Thorney Toll is a “disgrace” and that Highways England has done nothing about it.

The footpath next to the A47. Photo: Les Lazell

The 70-year-old who lives near Thorney regularly uses the pathway both on foot and on his bike.

“I have previously spoken to Highways England about this. They accept that it’s unacceptable but again refuse to do anything,” he said.

“People have to walk, use prams, push chairs, mobility scooters and bikes along the carriageway.

“One resident is forced to call a taxi from Peterborough every time she needs to leave her home. Another travelling home by bus could not access her house and was forced to beg car drivers to take her home from the bus stop in Thorney. It’s not the safest thing for a young lady.

“All this in a city claiming to be the environmental capital.”

The A47 is a notorious accident blackspot, prompting widespread calls from senior politicians across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire to see it fully dualled.

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed last year that police were called to a crash on the road from Thorney to Guyhirn on average nearly every five days from the start of May to the end of August in 2018.

The road is a single carriageway after the Thorney Bypass up until Guyhirn.

A Peterborough City Council spokeswoman said: “This cycleway/footway is the responsibility of Highways England; however, we appreciate the inconvenience it is causing residents so we will contact them and ask that they look into it as soon as possible.”

Highways England did not respond to requests for comment.