All you need to know about changes to Rhubarb Bridge road works in Peterborough next week

Motorists are being advised that the traffic management system for on-going roadworks at Rhubarb Bridge in Peterborough will change from next week.

Earlier this year work got under way to repair the popular footbridge which spans the A47/A15 roundabout near Brotherhood retail work.

From Tuesday, April 23 work will switch to the south side of the roundabout and this will see a single lane exit and entrance onto Bourges Boulevard in northbound and southbound directions.

It is anticipated that two lanes will be open to traffic using the roundabout at all times, but motorists are being told to expect some disruption.

This stage of the work will last for around eight weeks, with the traffic management system in place 24/7.

The project, which is being carried out by Skanska on behalf of Peterborough City Council, will see repairs to the bridge carried out, as well as a signalised pedestrian crossing and ground-level footpath across the roundabout will be installed. Upgrades to street lighting and traffic signals at the junction will also be carried out.