Air ambulance lands after two vehicle crash on Peterborough's Paston Parkway

An air ambulance has landed by the Paston Parkway following a two vehicle crash.

One lane is closed and there is very slow traffic due to a rolled over vehicle on the A47 Soke Parkway eastbound from Fulbridge Road to the A15 Paston Parkway Junction 20, according to the AA.

The Magpas air ambulance which is at the scene. Photo: John Abbott

The Magpas air ambulance is at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "Poice were called at around 6.45pm to an accident on the Paston Parkway on the eastbound carriageway.

"We attended the scene as well as as our ambulance colleagues. Thankfullt it was not as serious as first thought and two people were slightly injuried.

"The road will reopen shortly."