The B1040 is currently closed between Whittlesey and Thorney.

Police are telling motorists to avoid the area.

The AA is reporting that it is a single vehicle collision by North Bank, near Dog in a Doublet.

The Magpas air ambulance has been sent to the scene, while there is also reportedly a large emergency service presence.

