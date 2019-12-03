A605 in Whittlesey closed after three vehicle crash

The A605/West End in Whittlesey has been closed after a three vehicle crash.
The road is shut in both directions by Church Street, close to the main roundabout in the town.
Police said: “Please seek an alternative route whilst vehicles are recovered.”
A spokesman added: “Police were called at 8.08am to reports of a collision in West End, Whittlesey, involving three vehicles.
“Emergency services attended and officers remain at the scene to assist while a recovery takes place.”
There is currently no information on injuries.