A605 in Whittlesey closed after three vehicle crash

The A605/West End in Whittlesey has been closed after a three vehicle crash.

The road is shut in both directions by Church Street, close to the main roundabout in the town.

Road closed sign

Police said: “Please seek an alternative route whilst vehicles are recovered.”

A spokesman added: “Police were called at 8.08am to reports of a collision in West End, Whittlesey, involving three vehicles.

“Emergency services attended and officers remain at the scene to assist while a recovery takes place.”

There is currently no information on injuries.