Residents in Peterborough heard loud explosions due to a lorry fire near the Amazon Fulfilment Centre this morning (Thursday) which has closed the A605.

Police and the fire service were called shortly before 6am to Flaxley Road in Fletton.

Smoke can be seen from a distance and several people have reported hearing loud explosions.

Police have now closed the A605 in the direction towards Cardea according to people at the scene.

There are said to be no injuries.