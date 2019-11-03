A47 to be closed in Wisbech 'for a number of hours' after crash

The A47 is to be closed for a "number of hours" due to a collision, Highways England has said.

The road is closed in both directions with the emergency services, including Norfolk Police, in attendance.

Police road closed sign

Highways England said: "Information from the scene indicates that this closure will be in place for a number of hours."

No further information on the crash has been given at this time.

Traffic is being diverted via the A1101 from Wisbech to the A17 through Sutton Bridge to re-join the A47 at Pullover roundabout, near West Lynn.