A47 in Peterborough to be closed for three months due to roadworks

Roadworks will close the A47 in Peterborough.

The works, which will take place overnight between 8pm and 6am, will be carried out in phases and are expected to last for approximately three months starting on or after Monday, August 5.

The road will be closed in various sections between Wansford and Wisbech, including slip roads, link roads and junctions.

Speed restriction ranging from 30mph to 50mph will also be in place.

The restrictions are so Highways England can carry out bridge works, resurfacing, technology renewal and routine maintenance.

Diversions: for closures are at:

. Wansford to Sutton – eastbound traffic diverted via the A1, A1139, A1260 to A47 J15 and vice versa for westbound

. Eye – eastbound traffic diverted via the A47 at J20 then A15 southbound and A1139 to re-join the A47 at Eye Road Roundabout and vice versa for westbound

. Eye Green Roundabout, Eye to Station Road Roundabout,Thorney – eastbound traffic diverted at A47/A16 Welland Road Roundabout via the A16, B1443 and B1040 to re-join the A47 at Thorney, and vice versa for westbound.

. Station Road Roundabout to New Cut Roundabout, Thorney – eastbound traffic diverted at A47 J20 via A15, A1139, A605 and A141 to re-join the A47 at Guyhirn and vice versa for westbound

. B198 Redmoor Lane Roundabout to A1101 Roundabout, Wisbech – eastbound traffic diverted via B198 South Brink and A1101 Churchill Road to re-join the A47, vice versa for westbound.

Access to property will be maintained at all times during the closures.

All lay-bys adjacent to the lengths of closed carriageway will be closed for 24 hours daily for the duration of the works.