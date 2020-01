The A47 has re-opened after a large stretch of road was closed following reports of concern for the welfare of a person.

Emergency services were called to the Soke Parkway at 12.18pm to reports of concern for the welfare of a man.

The road was shut between the Thorpe Wood roundabout with the Nene Parkway and the Eye Roundabout, causing long delays and diversions, as well as disruption to bus services.

At 3pm police said the road had re-opened, and the man was safe and well with medical teams.