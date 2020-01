The A47 has been closed in both directions in Peterborough due to concerns for the safety of a man.

Police were called to the Soke Parkway at 12.20pm today.

The road is shut between the Thorpe Wood roundabout with the Nene Parkway and the Eye Roundabout.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, and delays are building across the parkway system.