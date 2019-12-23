A47 closed in both directions after serious crash - air ambulance at scene

The A47 is currently closed in both directions by Wisbech after a serious road collision.

The road is closed between the B198 (near Wisbech) and the A17 (near King’s Lynn).

Police and the emergency services, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, are at the scene.

Officers were called at 10.50am this morning to reports of a three-vehicle collision.

There is currently no further information on injuries.

DIVERSION

Eastbound - Exit the A47 then at the roundabout take the first exit on to the A1101 (Sutton Road). Continue on the A1101 through Wisbech and Tydd Gote to the A17 roundabout. At the roundabout take the third exit and continue on the A17 through Sutton Bridge and then re-join the A47 at Pullover roundabout.

Westbound - exit the A47 then at the Satellite roundabout take the second exit and continue to Hardwick roundabout. At the roundabout take the first exit on to the A10 and continue south through West Winch to the A1122/A10 roundabout. At the roundabout take the second exit and follow the A1122 through Downham market to Outwell. At Outwell continue on to the A1101 to re-join the A47 at Wisbech.