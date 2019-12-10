A1M crash: Person suffers life-threatening injuries, road partially closed

A person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a five vehicle collision on the A1 southbound at Eaton Socon.

Police were called at 6.42pm yesterday evening (Monday) with reports of the collision between the slip road joining the A1 from Eaton Socon and the turn-off for the A428.

One person has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries and two people have been taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon with minor injuries.

The road was closed, but the northbound carriageway re-opened last night.

However, the southbound carriageway was still closed this morning.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “Officers would like to thank members of the public who were caught up in the tailbacks for their patience and support while emergency services have dealt with this incident.

“Anyone who witnessed it, or has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit by calling 101 and quoting CC-09122019-0366.”

For the latest updates, check out the Highways England Twitter feed at: https://twitter.com/HighwaysEAST.

A diversion is also now in place.

Meanwhile, police said the new A14 is currently closed westbound, although details at this time are scarce.