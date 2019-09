Have your say

Motorists should be aware of road closures this weekend.

The A1M will be closed between Brampton Hut and Alconbury.

The southbound closure is from Friday (September 20) from 9pm until 5am on the Monday.

The northbound closure is from Saturday at 5am until Monday at 5am.

The A14 entry and exit slip roads will also closed eastbound at Junction 32 (Histon) along with the B1049 Bridge Road northbound.

The closure is from Friday at 9pm until 5am on the Monday.