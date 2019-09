The A15 has been blocked this morning after a crash.

According to the AA the road is closed southbound on Paston Parkway from the B1443 to Gunthorpe Road junctions after an accident on the roundabout at Davids Lane in Werrington.

Police road closed sign

The A15 is also partially blocked in Bourne after an accident.

There is queuing traffic in both directions after the crash on the A15 South Street.

More information as we get it.