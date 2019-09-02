A14 completely closed after crash Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The A14 is completely blocked this morning (Monday). Police are at scene of a collision on the A14 at Godmanchester on the eastbound (Cambridge bound) carriageway. Police road closed sign Both lanes are currently blocked. Police said to avoid the area if possible. Long delays on A14 due to crash and broken down vehicle