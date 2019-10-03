A14 closure this weekend as slip roads are moved

Have your say

Part of the A14 will be closed this weekend.

The road will be closed eastbound from St Ives (Junction 26) to Bar Hill (Junction 29).

Highways England, which is running the £1.5 billion A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon improvement scheme, which includes a major new bypass to the south of Huntingdon and upgrades to 21 miles of the A14, said: “Once the closure is lifted Monday morning the eastbound exit slip for Swavesey Junction 28 will use part of the new local access road as an exit slip.

“The old slips will be closed.”

It added: “The new slip road is located well before the junction and bridge and will be signposted in advance.

“At the same time, the eastbound entry slip will also change. Entry to the A14 will be from the roundabout at the top of the Swavesey overbridge.”

The closure begins tomorrow (Friday) from 10pm until 6am on Monday.

A signed diversion will be in place.