A14 blocked after head-on crash

Motorists are being warned of long delays after a head-on crash blocked the A14.

Highways England said the collision was westbound at Junction 28 (Swavesey) between the services and slip road.

It said: “Expect long delays and approach with caution.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 2.17pm today to reports of a collision involving two vehicles on the A14 at Boxworth near Cambridge Services.

“As a result the road is currently blocked westbound.

“Officers are currently at the scene together with paramedics.”