Police are being kept busy on the A1 at Wittering this evening.

Officers were dealing with a broken down vehicle southbound which was causing long delays due to a lane being shut, when a two vehicle crash occurred on the northbound carriageway.

The two vehicle crash. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

The AA is reporting that the road is blocked between Wansford and Stamford.

A police spokesperson said to expect delays while it deals with both incidents.

