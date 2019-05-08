A1 in Cambridgeshire closed after collision

The A1 is currently closed in Cambridgeshire after a collision.

The road is closed southbound between B661 (Buckden) and the B1041 (Little Paxton) due to a collision where two cars have left the carriageway.

Cambridgeshire police and the ambulance service are on the scene, while teams from Highways England are travelling to assist.

Traffic is being diverted and should follow the hollow circle route. If travelling south on the A1 join the A14 at J21 Brampton Hut and travel eastbound towards J24 Godmanchester. Exit at J24 and join the A1198 travelling south. At Papworth Everard join the B1040.

Turn right onto the A428 travelling west to re-join the A1 at Eaton Socon.

Further incident information is available by visiting www.trafficengland.com or via @HighwaysEAST regional twitter feed.