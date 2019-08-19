A1 closed near Peterborough after serious crash

The A1 has been shut at the junction with the A47 near Peterborough following a serious two vehicle collision.

The road is closed from its junction with the A47 (Wansford) to the A6121 (Tinwell) with delays of at least 45 minutes covering several miles of the northbound carriageway.

This closure is due to a road traffic collision and Highways England has resources deployed working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible.

For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route your journey.

Road users are advised to follow the “Solid Square” diversion symbol. Exit the A1 at the A47 Wansford and turn right (west) onto the A47. Continue along the A47 through the villages of Morcott and Glaston until the A47/A6006 Uppingham Roundabout, turn right (north) on to the A6003. Continue along the A6003 until the A6003/A606 roundabout on the Oakham Bypass. turn right onto the A606. Continue along the A606 to re-join the A1 northbound.