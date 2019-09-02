A1 closed in both directions after four car crash Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The A1 is closed in both directions between the A606 (Stamford) and A607 (Harlaxton) after a four car collision, according to Highways England. Lincolnshire Police are currently at the scene. Police road closed sign More as we have it. Motorists told to avoid A47 link road to Bourges Boulevar