The A1 is blocked just north of Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire police said the road is blocked northbound at Wothorpe/Stamford due to “two incidents”.

Road closed

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted police for more information.

The AA is reporting severe delays with traffic crawling at around 5mph.

The emergency services are at the scene with queues stretching back to Wittering.

There are delays in both directions.