TOWIE star Ferne McCann becomes ‘voice’ of Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre

Queensgate shopping centre has enrolled the support of The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) star, model and mum Ferne McCann.

The TV personality has become the ‘voice’ of Queensgate in a deal that will see – or rather hear – Ferne’s voice on all of the centre’s 2019 radio campaigns.

The celebrity mum met with marketing manager at Queensgate Laura Chandler at a recording studio in London last week to create a series of voice soundbites.

With more events already lined up for 2019, including family events for half terms and the summer holidays, and fashion events for both spring summer 2019 and autumn winter 2019, the centre is preparing for a big year ahead.

“Ferne is a popular mainstream personality and inspirational mum that we know our shoppers can relate to,” said Laura.

“Ferne was absolutely lovely to work with, and her distinctive voice will add an extra touch of sparkle to our New Year campaigns. 2018 has been a great year for events, finishing with our spectacular Christmas Festive Fiesta, and already 2019 is looking to be even greater!”